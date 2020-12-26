EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 438.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 717,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.8% during the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.64. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

