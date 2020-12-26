Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.07.

NYSE EPD opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

