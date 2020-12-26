EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,517 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ)

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.