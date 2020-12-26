EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $923.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post sales of $923.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $893.00 million. EQT posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

