Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 977,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,544. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.