Essentia 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,581.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $260,631.36 and approximately $8,581.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00046446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00314640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,606 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.