Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0003

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Essentia has a market cap of $266,668.19 and $10,573.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, CoinBene and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00041262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00284076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015030 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001680 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,606 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

