Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinTiger, Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00041615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00032066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00289308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015184 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Escodex, IDEX, DDEX, Mercatox, Coinlim, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.