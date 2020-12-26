Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $675.45 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $5.81 or 0.00022492 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $675.45 million and $805.47 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.67 or 0.02496888 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

