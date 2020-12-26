Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $242,443.40

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $242,443.40 and $5,307.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00043687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00033836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00305360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.