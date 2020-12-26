Ethos Media Network (OTCMKTS:EOMN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Ethos Media Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOMN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Ethos Media Network shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 193,621 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About Ethos Media Network (OTCMKTS:EOMN)

Reliance Global Group, Inc operates as a television network. The company was founded by Jack Namer and Amy Nalewaik on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ethos Media Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethos Media Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.