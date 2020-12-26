Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

