Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.00 and last traded at $148.00. Approximately 55 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.37.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.