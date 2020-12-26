ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $496,031.26

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $496,031.26 and approximately $866.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012989 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

