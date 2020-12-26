ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $28,000 in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 252.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $90.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Phoenix New Media Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

