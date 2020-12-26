ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $34,000 in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energous by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,025 shares of company stock worth $95,895. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

