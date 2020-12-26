ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $94,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after buying an additional 320,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,833 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,191 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

