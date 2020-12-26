ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260,076 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.27 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.