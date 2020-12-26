ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Advaxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advaxis in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Advaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.15.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

