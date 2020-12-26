ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 95,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 296,252 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. Research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

