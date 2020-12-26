ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,353,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

