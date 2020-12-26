ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,987 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 138.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $684.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

