Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Markston International LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.48.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

