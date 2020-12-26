EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EYEG opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.18. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.