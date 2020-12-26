EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 5.1%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 167,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 140,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

