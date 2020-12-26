Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

FANUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Fanuc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

FANUY stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

