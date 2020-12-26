Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. 1,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.