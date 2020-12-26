Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $256.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMAO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

