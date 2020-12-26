Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

