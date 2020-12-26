Financial Analysis: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) vs. Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Newborn Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Newborn Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newborn Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.01%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Newborn Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Newborn Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newborn Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 41.11% 8.60% 4.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newborn Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newborn Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 7.90 $29.28 million $1.82 8.24

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Newborn Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Newborn Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Newborn Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newborn Acquisition

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Newborn Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newborn Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.