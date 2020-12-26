Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Trading Up 9.1%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 186,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 58,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,320,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,698,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,144,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,620,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,072,000.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

