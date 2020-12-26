First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 492,344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 329,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 250,938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 246,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.