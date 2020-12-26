First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.45 and last traded at $83.79. 7,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 42,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

