FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. 72,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 167,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

