FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Trading 0.5% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.76 and last traded at $56.76. 4,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 28,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.22% of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.