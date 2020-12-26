FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $53.17. Approximately 35,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 123,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

