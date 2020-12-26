FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $44.54. 1,208,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

