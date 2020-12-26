Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,127 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Fluidigm worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $480.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLDM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

