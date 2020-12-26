Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 360.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after buying an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

