Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $8.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of F traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 27,926,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,340,141. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

