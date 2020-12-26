Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of FRSX stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

