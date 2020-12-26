Frank Russell Ellett Acquires 3,000 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.