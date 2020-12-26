Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Up 1.1%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 4,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Franklin Wireless from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $253.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.12.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.45. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 9.49%.

About Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

