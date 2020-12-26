Frontier Market Capitalization Tops $5.66 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $4.74 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00135097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00665009 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00164517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00350549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00096398 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00060355 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,230,007 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.