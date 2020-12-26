FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.41. 1,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,755,000.

