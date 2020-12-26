FTX Token Price Hits $4.97 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00019913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market cap of $468.71 million and $12.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00046506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00316047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

