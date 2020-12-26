fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. Research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

