Fusion (FSN) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Liquid, Cobinhood and Hotbit. Fusion has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $717,281.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,806,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,236,537 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

