Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Gap Up to $19.91

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $22.47. Fusion Fuel Green shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 7,940 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

