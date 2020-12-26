Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Down 18.5%

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,615,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 347,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Future FinTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

